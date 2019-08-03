Economic status quo improving: VP

"International conditions have been changed in favor of Iran thanks to the nations’ resistance, the achievement of JCPOA and the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei," he said.

“The US believed that after its withdrawal from the nuclear deal Iran would leave the deal as well and Americans could find the chance to pull Iran back to chapter VII and VIII of UN Charter,” he noted.

“Despite all the economic predicaments, projects are being inaugurated in the country and the government is doing best to moderate the conditions under the US cruel sanction,” he added.

Iran’s business environment saw a modest improvement in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (March 21-June 21) compared with the previous quarter, a quarterly survey undertaken by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture shows.

Iran’s National Business Environment Index stood at 6.17 points in Q1, registering a decrease of 1.59 percent compared with the preceding quarter and an increase of 0.31 percent over the same quarter of last year.

The index calculated by ICCIMA measures business friendliness of Iran’s economy, with 10 indicating the worst grade, meaning that the growth of the index is indicative of a deteriorating business environment.

Boosting Domestic Production is the slogan of the current Iranian year of 1398 as well as the goals of the Resistance Economy as it is outlined by the Leader as a way to tackle economic problems.

Iranian officials believe that the main advantage of sanctions is resistance and independence in politics and industry for the country.

HJ/ 4683362