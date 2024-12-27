FM arrives in Beijing for talks with Chinese officials

Araghchi, has embarked on a visit to China to follow up the strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries.
The two countries have strengthened political trust and cooperation by implementing a 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, which has reinforced mutual solidarity across various domains.
This partnership, Araghchi said, is based on a solid foundation and covers a wide range of areas.
Iran and China, according to Araghchi, share common interests not only in bilateral and regional matters but also on the international stage.
Both nations are firmly committed to multilateralism and the benefits of collective cooperation in pursuit of global prosperity.
They continue to work closely in multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.
Araghchi's visit to Beijing takes place at the official invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced on Thursday while referring to referring to the good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China in all fields.
It is the first official visit of the top Iranian diplomat to this friendly country.
During this visit, Araghchi will discuss and exchange views on regional and international developments as well as the implementation process of the iran-China comprehensive cooperation document, Baghaei also said.
MNA/
