Spox. rejects media accusations of Iran interference in Syria

Referring to the events of the past few days in various Syrian cities and popular protests in response to the desecration of one of the holy places, Baghaei while expressing surprise at the baseless accusations of some media circles against the Islamic Republic of Iran for interfering in Syria's internal affairs, stressed that such claims have no basis.

He reminded the fundamental positions of Iran in supporting the territorial integrity and national unity of Syria and the formation of an inclusive political system with the participation of all political spectrums and ethnic groups and religions of that country and respecting the rights of minorities and preserving the sanctity of religious places.

Baghaei emphasized preventing the spread of insecurity and violence against different sections of the Syrian society and ensuring the security of citizens.

