Israeli airstrikes in Yemen 'alarming': UN chief

"Israeli airstrikes today on Sana’a International Airport, the Red Sea ports, and power stations in Yemen are especially alarming," Stephanie Tremblay told reporters.

The airstrikes reportedly killed at least three people and left dozens injured, Tremblay said.

Her remarks came after Israel struck the airport as World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was about to board a flight. Tedros and his team were unharmed.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and reiterates his call for all parties concerned to cease all military actions and exercise utmost restraint," Tremblay said.

Guterres also warned that airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea ports and Sana’a airport pose "grave risks" to humanitarian operations at a time when millions of people are in need of life-saving assistance, she added.

Tremblay confirmed that a humanitarian worker was injured in the Israeli airstrikes on the airport.

"Our colleague who was injured is receiving medical treatment. He's in a hospital right now, but everybody else is safe and sound and accounted for," she added.

The spokeswoman underlined that the WHO chief and his delegation are still in Sana'a.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Thursday that Israeli strikes on Yemen would continue "until the job is done," according to local media.

Yemen has targeted Israel as well as Israeli-linked shipping and naval vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 45,000 people since Oct. 7, 2023, in Gaza.

The US and UK have also been bombing Yemeni targets in Yemen.

