Trump failed both in sanctioning, seeking negotiations with Iran: Vaezi

Trump had asked the European leaders to cooperate with the US for only two months to reach its anti-Iranian goals but a year has passed since then and the US has failed, he told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

After a year, Iranian markets, including forex market, are at a stable condition with no fluctuations, he said, adding that the growing trend of the prices is halted and in some cases the prices are decreasing.

Referring to Trump’s tweet, i.e. “Just remember, the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”, Vaezi said “they are faced with a country [Iran] which is reasonable and believes in diplomacy.”

On July 26, Pompeo said he would be willing to travel to Tehran to address the Iranian people about the foreign policy of Trump administration but Iran has dismissed Pompeo’s offer as a “hypocritical gesture.”

Addressing Russia’s recently submitted plan about ensuring security in the Persian Gulf, Vaezi said “this plan was among Iran’s policies from the beginning days of the Islamic Revolution and we have always announced that the Persian Gulf must be secure and this security must be provided by regional countries not any foreign ones.”

On July 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry presented the Concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf. The document envisages forming an initiative group to prepare an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf, which would later lead to establishing an organization on security and cooperation in this region.

On July 30, Russia's concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf was distributed as an official document approved by the United Nations.

Recently, the US has taken a quasi-warlike posture against Iran and stepped up its provocative military moves in the Middle East, among them the June 20 incursion of an American spy drone into the Iranian borders.

The UK has also joined the US in fueling tensions with Iran by seizing an Iranian-owned supertanker in the Strait of Gibraltar on July 4 in an apparent act of “maritime piracy.”

