Iranian, Russian diplomats confer on latest developments in Persian Gulf

The two sides conferred on Libya, Palestine and Lebanon besides peace at the Persian Gulf region.

The Iranian official expressed thankfulness for Russia's stance against US sanctions on Iranian FM Mohamamd Javad Zarif as well as its proposed security plan for the PG.

On July 30, Russia's concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf was distributed as an official document approved by the United Nations.

"In the current conditions, energetic and effective action is needed at an international and regional level in the interests of improving and further stabilizing the situation in the Persian Gulf, overcoming the prolonged crisis stage and turning this sub-region to peace, good neighborly relations and sustainable development," the document said.

The document added that practical work on launching the process of creating a security system in the Persian Gulf may be started by holding bilateral and multilateral consultations between interested parties, including countries both within the region and outside of it, UN Security Council, LAS [League of Arab States], OIC [Organization of Islamic Cooperation], PGCC [Persian Gulf Cooperation Council].

In a letter to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, Russia said that it is "ready for cooperation with all interested parties to implement this and other constructive proposals."

