Iranian university prof. announces readiness for conversation with Pompeo

“Almost all TV channels owned by or sympathetic to Iran are sanctioned by the US. Their foreign (and often local) bank accounts are frozen, their employees harassed & satellite operators have been forced to drop them,” he wrote.

“They feel deeply insulted when Pompeo expects an interview,” Marandi added.

“I propose a 45-minute interview in conversation form with Pompeo during one of his foreign trips,” he suggested.

“It can take place in a non-governmental building through a major media outlet independent of the US. @AJEnglish, @RT_com, @CGTNOfficial, @AlMayadeenNews, @SABCNewsOnline,... ...@trtworld, or any other such media outlet,” the Iranian university professor wrote.

“My English is not perfect & I've never done an interview before, but I know enough about Iran & I've been on TV enough to feel confident that I won't disappoint too much,” he added.

“If Pompeo is serious he should accept. I'm waiting,” he underlined.

On July 26, Pompeo said he would be willing to travel to Tehran to address the Iranian people about the foreign policy of Trump administration but Iran has dismissed Pompeo’s offer to visit and address the Iranian people as a “hypocritical gesture.”

Addressing Pompeo in remarks to reporters on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif maintained that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent show of interest to talk with Iranian media is nothing but a political propaganda; “I’ve been informed that there have been many interview requests from Iranian media for American officials, but they have rejected them all,” he added.

HJ/FNA 13980509000602