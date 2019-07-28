US attempts to find Amano’s replacement to serve its interests: Cartalucci

Yukiya Amano, who led the International Atomic Energy Agency for a decade and was extensively involved in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, died at the age of 72. He was heavily involved in the years-long negotiations that led to the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

Under the agreement, reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015, Tehran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

United States President Donald Trump, however, withdrew Washington from the landmark agreement last May and decided to re-impose what it described as the “toughest” sanctions ever against Tehran.

The news of Amano’s death comes at a time of increasing concerns and escalating tensions between US and Iran, with Washington and Tel Aviv having failed to create a crisis in Iran’s cooperation with the UN atomic agency which has repeatedly confirmed the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear program.

There are some speculations about Mr. Amano's (head of IAEA) death. Some reports say his death and replacement of him by an American close to Trump administration and Israel is very suspicious and can be interpreted in line of Israel and the US efforts to affect IAEA reports on Iran's nuclear activity.

In this regards, Bangkok- based geopolitical researcher Anthony Cartalucci said in an interview with Mehr News Agency that International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano was advanced in age, so his death was not in and of itself suspicious.

Meanwhile Cartalucci said, "The US and its partners including Israel will undoubtedly attempt to find a replacement that serve their own interests rather than the IAEA's actual mandate."

"However, it should be noted that Washington, London, and Brussels' serial abuse of international institutions like the United Nations and the IAEA have undermined the credibility of both and their efficacy not only to perform their stated missions, but to serve the interests of those trying to abuse them", he added.

He went on to say, " finally, it should be warned that Washington has reached a point of desperation in regards to Iran and other nations it sees as a threat to its global primacy".

Cartalucci added, "Tehran must expect the worst and prepare for it while attempting to maintain diplomatic and strategic patience for as long as possible. Empires do not disappear overnight nor do they usually disappear quietly. The United States and its global network of power and influence is no exception."

Interview by Payman Yazdani