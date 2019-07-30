Reductions in JCPOA commitments result of Trump administration’s illogical approach

Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with a group of journalists from India on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Parliament news service ICANA.

“We will act in kind in the face of US violations [of the JCPOA] and the Western countries’ lack of action," Amir-Abdollahian said in the meeting.

The Iranian official also referred to the recent demolition of Palestinians’ houses in holy Quds, saying that “the Zionists seek to destroy the countries of the region and weaken the position of the Islamic countries.”

He further pointed to the issue of Kashmir, stressing a peaceful solution for the problem. He, meanwhile, warned the Islamic world against divisive policies of the enemies.

Also in the meeting, the Indian journalists expressed their ideas about the US and Iran’s recent behaviors, Kashmir issue as well as some other regional and international issues.

KI/4680831