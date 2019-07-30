‘Son of the Sea’ goes to Melbourne Filmfest.

Directed by Abbas Jalali Yekta, the Iranian short animated piece ‘Son of the Sea’ has made it into the official selection of the 65th Melbourne International Film Festival in Australia.

‘Son of the Sea’ is the story of a man who lives in a house with his wife and the illusion of their son on the wall. This hallucination gradually creates complications in their life.

The animation has won the ‘Prix de la Ville d’Annecy’ award at the 59th Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

MIFF is a not-for-profit organization that has been continuously running since 1952, making it the leading film festival in Australia and one of the world’s oldest film festivals, alongside Cannes and Berlin, according to the event’s website.

The 65th edition of MIFF will be held on August 1-18, 2019.

