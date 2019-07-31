Partovi’s ‘Truck’ to vie at 7th Duhok Filmfest. in Iraqi Kurdistan

According to the director, ‘Truck’ will open the 7th edition of Duhok International Film Festival this September, and will take part at the competition section of the event.

‘Truck’ recounts the story of a Yazidi woman who becomes homeless after the Iraqi ethnic and religious minority is attacked by ISIL terrorists in the summer of 2014.

The feature received nominations in six categories of the 36th Fajr Film Festival in 2018, including best film, best screenplay, best director, best actor, best editing and best makeup, and managed to win the award for best screenplay.

Duhok film festival aims to showcase innovative films of high artistic value with a notable handwriting made throughout the world, according to the event’s website.

The 7th edition of Duhok International Film Festival will be held on 9 - 16 September 2019.

