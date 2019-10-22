'Double' goes to Female Eye Filmfest. in Canada

Jafari’s fiction debut tells the tale of a young woman, Pegah, who “finds herself plunging to her death at the edge of an eerie marsh in the middle of the mysterious mountains. Her abstract unreal identity is revealed when she coincidentally meets another woman, Matin. The look of the two women in the story challenges the matter of their false and true identities. A kind of inversion.”

The 26-minute film had taken part at the 40th Moscow Film Festival, and won the Best Screenplay award at the 4th Mirror Mountain Film Festival in Canada.

Established in 2001, the Female Eye Film Festival (FeFF) is Toronto’s only international film festival geared specifically for women directors.

FeFF is accredited by the Canadian Academy of Film and Television. It has been voted as one of the "top 50 film festivals in the world worthy the entry fee" by the independent Movie Maker magazine six times (2013-2018), and is included in Film Daily's list of "The 10 best female-focused film festivals".

The 17th edition of the event will be held on 7-10 November 2019.

