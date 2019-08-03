‘Kejal’ to vie at Cinemalaya filmfest. in Philippines

The Iranian feature will be screened in the Visions of Asia category of the 15th edition of Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival in the Philippines.

Nima Yar’s film is about a young university student named Kejal who begins smuggling goods on her back with all her might on Iran and Iraq border to look after her mother and brother.

‘Kejal’ won the NETPAC award at the 22nd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is a film festival in the Philippines held annually at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex. Each year, the Festival provides "seed investments" of ₱500,000 (US$10,000~) to ten independent filmmakers, according to the festival’s website.

The 15th edition of the festival will be held on 2-13 August, 2019.

