‘Beloved’ to vie at 13th APSA in Australia

Directed by Yaser Talebi, the Iranian documentary has been named as one of the titles vying for best prize at the 13th edition of Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in Australia.

The festival will be held on November 21 in Brisbane. The nominees will be announced in mid-October, according to the event’s official website.

‘Beloved’ follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

The film has recently received the best feature documentary award and a diploma at the 15th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as a special mention from 25th edition of Shanghai Television Festival in China.

Established in 2007 and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Asia Pacific Screen Awards, an international cultural program driven by Brisbane City Council through Brisbane Marketing is endorsed by UNESCO and FIAPF – International Federation of Film Producers Associations.

Last year, Iranian titles won three awards at the festival, including the best screenplay for ‘Bomb, a Love Story’ by Peyman Maadi, best actor for Bahman Farmanara in ‘Tale of the Sea’, and best youth feature film for ‘Ava’, and Iranian-Canadian co-production directed by Sadaf Foroughi.

MS/4679195