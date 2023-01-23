Russia No. 1 export destination for Iran’s shrimp

Mehdi Shakouri pointed out that nearly 20,000 tons of shrimp have been exported to Russia so far this year.

In the past year, the figure was 10% of the mentioned amount, he underlined. Around 60 to 70 percent of farmed shrimp in the country is exported annually, which accounts for 40,000 to 50,000 tons, he added.

The official went on to say that China, Vietnam, European countries, France, and Spain are among other export destinations for the product.

This year, 61,000 tons of shrimp were harvested from five provinces, showing a five percent hike compared to the previous year, he highlighted.

There has been a 30 to 90 percent surge in shrimp production in Sistan and Baluchestan, Khuzestan, Golestan, and Bushehr, he further noted.

TM/IRIB3726528