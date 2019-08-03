  1. Economy
3 August 2019 - 09:47

Exports from Khoy county reach $9mn in four months

Exports from Khoy county reach $9mn in four months

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – More than 16,000 tons of goods worth $9 million were exported through Khoy county in Iran’s West Azarbaijan province during the first four months of the current fiscal year (March 21- July 21), a senior official at the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

According to Asgar Chavoshi, Director of the Customs Administration of Khoy county, the figures show an 80% increase in both volume and value compared with the similar period of last year.

The official noted that the products were exported through the county’s two customs, namely Khoy with a share of $4 million and Razi with a share of $5 million.

Some 50% of the products exported through the customs were manufactured by industrial enterprises of the Khoy county.

The products were mainly exported to neighboring countries, namely Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, as well as to some European countries, Chavoshi said.

He added that among the main exported products were fruit juices, bitumen and furniture.

MNA/IRIB2487470

News Code 148370

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News