Exports from Khoy county reach $9mn in four months

According to Asgar Chavoshi, Director of the Customs Administration of Khoy county, the figures show an 80% increase in both volume and value compared with the similar period of last year.

The official noted that the products were exported through the county’s two customs, namely Khoy with a share of $4 million and Razi with a share of $5 million.

Some 50% of the products exported through the customs were manufactured by industrial enterprises of the Khoy county.

The products were mainly exported to neighboring countries, namely Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, as well as to some European countries, Chavoshi said.

He added that among the main exported products were fruit juices, bitumen and furniture.

