Export of products in Sistan and Baluchestan prov. up by 86% in Q1

He went on to say that 377,067 tons of products, valued at $258,271,947, were exported from this southern province, showing a considerable 86 percent hike in terms of value as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics show that export of products through provincial customs offices increased only 10 percent but export of these products through border marketplaces of this southern province registered a 126 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year, Mirshekar stated.

Border marketplaces in Sistan and Baluchestan province have got the lion’s exports share, he said, adding, “easy access to the markets of neighboring states, facilitation of exports process and also administrative bureaucracy have been cited as the main reasons behind considerable exports growth in this province.”

Major products exported from this province in the same period include construction materials (cement), gas, watermelon, tomato, dates, sanitary wares, mainly exported to the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and other countries.

