Annual exports through Bushehr province up 24%

According to Mansour Baziar, the director general of Busher customs administration, the province’s total exports amounted to 29.749 million tons during the period, of which some 19,970 tons worth about $11.291 billion were non-oil goods and the rest were gas condensate.

The main exported commodities over the period, in addition to gas condensates, include petrochemical products, offshore oil/gas extraction Jackets, fertilizers, cement and clinker, drilling equipment, fish and farmed shrimp, sulfur, and tomato.

China, the UAE, South Korea, India, Japan, Indonesia, Kuwait, Thailand and Taiwan were the main export destinations in the past year.

Bushehr is considered as Iran’s main trade hub. About 554,000 tons of goods worth $1.677 billion were imported into the province last year.

