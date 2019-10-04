Iran produces over 15mn tons of livestock products annually

He made the remarks on the occasion of National Veterinary Medicine Week and added that his organization has achieved an annual production of over 15 million tons of red and poultry meats, eggs, honey and milk.

Health-oriented objectives are not materialized without taking hygienic and preventive measures into consideration, Rafieipoor added.

Iran Veterinary Organization is duty bound to control and prevent diseases which are common between human and animals in line with realizing health-oriented goals in the country, he stated.

In the policies notified by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution with regards to the “resistance economy”, two concepts of ‘productivity’ and ‘food security’ were assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture, he said, adding, “with the necessary measures taken after the Islamic Revolution, today, we have attained self-sufficiency in producing raw animal products.”

Despite sanctions imposed on the country, Iran Veterinary Organization made every effort to control diseases and provide necessary raw materials in relevant field such as vaccines, medicines, supplements, micronutrient, etc. in the year named after ‘boosting domestic production, he added.

MA/IRN83502473