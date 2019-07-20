3 Iranian animations to vie at 42nd Elche Filmfest. in Spain

The 42nd edition of Elche International Independent Film Festival kicked off in Spain on Friday, with three short animated pieces from Iran participating at the event’s competition section.

The titles include ‘Son of the Sea' by Abbas Jalali Yekta, ‘Eaten’ by Mohsen Rezapour, and ‘Sink’ by Mahboobeh Kalaee.

Elche is Spain’s 12th oldest film festival, and a contributor to Goya Awards - Spain's main national annual film awards.

In 2017, Iranian short animated piece ‘The Servant’ scooped the Best Animation Award at 40th Elche International Independent Film Festival.

The festival will run until 26 July 2019.

