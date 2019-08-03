3 Iranian animations at 17th Imaginaria Filmfest. in Italy

The lineup for the 17th Imaginaria International Animated Film Festival in Italy includes three titles from Iran: ‘Sink’ by Mahboobeh Kalaee; ‘Jebeer’ by Reyhane Mirhashemi; and ‘Mr Indifferent’ by Aryasb Feiz.

‘Sink’ has previously taken part at 42nd Elche International Independent Film Festival in Spain, and the 10th Vafi & Rafi International Children and Youth Animation Film Festival in Croatia.

Imaginaria, which is characterized by the importance of “numbers” and the excellent quality of thousands of works of international standing, is a project to promote, disseminate, film training, which aims to promote the independent authors of animated films, according to the event’s website.

The 17th edition of festival will take place on August 19 – 23, 2019 in Conversano, Italy.

MS/SABA11436