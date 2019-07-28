Iran, ASEAN have high potentials to boost coop.

He made the remarks on Sunday in his meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Indonesia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi and reiterated, “Islamic Republic of Iran and ASEAN have widespread capacities to enhance and promote mutual cooperation especially in the field of energy.”

In this meeting, ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi pointed to the ancient and rich historical and cultural civilization of the Islamic Republic of Iran and called for strengthening cooperation with Tehran in different fields especially oil, gas and technology sectors.

He congratulated Iran’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and pointed to the cooperation of ASEAN and readiness of the Association’s secretariat for finalizing Iran’s proposed projects and added, “bilateral cooperation and interaction between ASEAN and Iran is of paramount importance.”

ASEAN watches developments in Iran and Persian Gulf region very closely, he stressed.

He placed special emphasis on accelerating cooperation and interaction in the field of organizing exhibition, exchanging university students and lecturers and also promoting communications.

For his part, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Indonesia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi pointed to the high potentials and capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields including economy, energy supply, science and technology and urged to expand cooperation with ASEAN.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) includes 10 countries located in Southeast Asia which are striving for promoting economy, restoring political stability of member states and also regional stability.

