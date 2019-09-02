ASEAN Tehran committee (ATC) meeting held

"As Indonesia's initial assignment to the Chair of the ASEAN Tehran Committee (ATC), we will hold a commemoration of ASEAN Day, one of which is a diplomatic reception scheduled to be held on September 18, 2019, involving representatives of other ASEAN member countries in Tehran such as Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam” Indonesian Ambassador, H.E. Octavino Alimudin said on the sidelines of the First ATC meeting under Indonesia's Chairmanship at the Niloo Hotel, Tehran yesterday.

Ambassador Alimudin served as ATC Chair in the July-December 2019 period after receiving a hand-over from a previous ATC Chairmanship of Ambassador of Vietnam, H.E. Nguyen Manh Hien. The ATC meeting was attended by Ambassadors of Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Charge d 'Affaires of Brunei Darussalam and members of the ATC Working Group from the five ASEAN Representatives in Tehran.

The meeting discussed a number of common issues in the region and bilateral as well as preparation for the implementation of the ASEAN Day commemorative reception. At the same time, back to back meeting was also held by ASEAN Ladies Circle (ALC), co-chaired by Mme. Yanti Octavino Alimudin, wife of the Indonesian Ambassador and Mrs. Huynh Thanh Loan, President of the ALC. The agenda of the ALC meeting is more focused on preparing for the upcoming ATC reception.

