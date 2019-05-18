Iran, Indonesia talk US unilateralism at consultation cmte. meeting

During the meeting held in Indonesian capital Jakarta, the two sides drew up a roadmap for cooperation in scientific, cultural, political, security-defense, and economic sectors.

They also called for closer trade cooperation and establishing a mechanism for financial and monetary transactions in the face of US sanctions.

Regional and international cooperation, particularly within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the United Nations, were also discussed during the meeting.

The two sides also conferred on the recent developments in Iran-US relations, including the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal (JCPOA) and the imposition of new sanctions on Tehran.

Indonesia voiced its support for the JCPOA, stressing that the nuclear deal must be preserved, and that unilateral sanctions should not be allowed to undermine the level of cooperation between Tehran and Jakarta.

MS/IRN83317916