Zarif, Maduro hold talks in Caracas

Zarif who is the Venezuelan capital to attend a Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) meeting, held talks on Saturday with President Maduro. The two sides exchanged views on bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian minister had also met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Zarif is slated to take part in the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau (CoB) to be held in Caracas, on 20-21 July under the theme: “Promotion and Consolidation of Peace through Respect for International Law.” He will also meet with a host of Venezuelan officials before making a visit to Nicaragua and Bolivia.

"Of course, I will use the opportunity to hold talks with the Venezuelan officials on economic cooperation and how Iran can help the country for restoration of peace," Zarif said before leaving New York for Caracas on Friday.

"In Nicaragua and Bolivia, we will also discuss economic and political collaboration," he said, noting that Iran have very good friends in the South and Latin America, as they are its political and economic partners.

