China slams Bolton's Venezuela remarks, urges US to stop bullying others

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks on Wednesday in an online statement released in reaction to a warning by US National Security Adviser John Bolton that China and Russia must stop their business with the Venezuelan government.

The Chinese spokesperson described the comments as "a wanton interference in Venezuela's internal affairs."

"China urges the US to... let the Venezuelan people decide their own future and immediately stop the bullying actions of suppressing other countries at every turn," she added, according to Press TV.

Bolton said on Tuesday that Washington could impose sanctions on any international company for conducting business with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the US and barred transactions with its authorities.

Washington has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuela in a bid to oust Maduro and replace him with opposition figure Juan Guaido, who declared himself “interim president” earlier this year. Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

Venezuela faces a massive economic crisis which is further exacerbated by US sanctions. In a letter to UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Maduro said that the United States stripped Venezuela of its oil assets worth $30 bln. Moreover, over $7 bln in banks meant for purchasing food and medicines, were frozen or seized, Maduro added. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry described US sanctions as "economic terrorism" that "deprives Venezuelan people of their right to have access to food."

MNA/PR