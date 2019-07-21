Zarif slams US unilateral adventurism at NAM ministerial meeting

Addressing a ministerial meeting of Non-Aligned Movement’s (NAM) Coordinating Bureau in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, Zarif said Washington's modern wave of extremist and unilateral adventurism is the most significant challenge facing almost all countries around the world.

He added that such unilateral and protectionist view to the international affairs has posed a real threat to the global peace and stability.

He said even Washington's allies are exposed to the unprecedented US interference in their internal affairs.

The challenge posed by new US policies is weakening the governance of law at the international level while threatening the global peace and stability in various ways, he stressed.

The Iranian top diplomat maintained that Iran is pioneering in resisting against the US unilateral demands, including its “economic terrorism”.

Zarif then slammed Donald Trump for withdrawing the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and his administration’s continued efforts to push the agreement to the brink of collapse despite other countries’ investment to bring it about.

He further noted that the US’ withdrawal was not only in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolution, but the country also ironically sanctioned those who tried to abide by it.

MNA/4671584