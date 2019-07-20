  1. Politics
In response to Pence’s comments:

Iran raps US for seizing every opportunity to distort realities

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has reacted to US Vice President Mike Pence’s anti-Iran claims on "destabilizing activities", saying the White House officials seize every opportunity to distort the reality and spread propaganda.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Venezuela to take part in the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau (CoB) in Caracas, Mousavi said, adding, “But unfortunately, US officials are using every opportunity to spread propaganda and distort the reality.”

Following Zarif’s visit to the Latin American country, Pence accused Iran of extending its "destabilizing activities extend well beyond the Middle East."

Venezuela plunged into a political crisis in January, when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido abruptly proclaimed himself “interim president.” The elected government of President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the self-proclamation, but it has been negotiating with Guaido’s representatives to resolve the political crisis in the country.

