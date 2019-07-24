Zarif leaves Bolivia for Senegal at end of American tour

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif landed in the American city of New York on Saturday, July 14 to attend the annual meeting of the high-ranking officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Following the trip to New York, where he gave several interviews with US and British Media outlets despite the restrictions on him, Zarif left for Venezuela, where he attended the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and held a meeting with President Nicolás Maduro.

After Venezuela, he also paid visit to Nicaragua to hold talks with the country’s senior officials on bilateral ties. And finally, Zarif arrived in Bolivia early Tuesday and met with the country’s President Evo Morales and Foreign Minister Diego Pary Rodriguez while also holding a meeting with a host of students at Rene Moreno University.

He left Bolivian capital of Santa Cruz for Senegal on Tuesday afternoon.

The last time the Iranian top diplomat took a South American and African tour was in April 2018.

