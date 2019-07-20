FM Zarif arrives in Caracas to attend NAM meeting

Zarif was in New York to attend United Nations Economic and Social Council, where he conducted several interviews with main US media despite strict restrictions US administration imposed on his movement in the American city.

Zarif is slated to take part in the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau (CoB) to be held in Caracas, on 20-21 July under the theme: “Promotion and Consolidation of Peace through Respect for International Law.” He will also meet with a host of Venezuelan officials before making a visit to Nicaragua and Bolivia.

"Of course, I will use the opportunity to hold talks with the Venezuelan officials on economic cooperation and how Iran can help the country for restoration of peace," Zarif said before leaving for Caracas.

Since the United States is implementing interventionist policies in the American continent, it is necessary that a group of independent states show resistance in the face of such policies, he added.

"In Nicaragua and Bolivia, we will also discuss economic and political collaboration," he said, noting that Iran have very good friends in the South and Latin America, as they are its political and economic partners.

MAH/4670729/4670681