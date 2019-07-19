  1. Politics
Two Iranian cargo ships stranded in Brazil without fuel due to US sanctions: report

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Two Iranian vessels have been stuck for weeks at Brazilian ports due to lack of fuel, which state-run oil firm Petrobras refuses to sell them due to US sanctions, according to a report.

The vessels Bavand and Termeh came to Brazil a couple of months ago carrying urea, a petrochemical product used as fertilizer. They were expected to load corn and return to Iran, but lacked enough fuel for the trip, the port operator in Paranaguá told Reuters.

Food is claimed to not have been covered by US sanctions, and Iran is one of the largest buyers of Brazil’s agricultural commodities.

According to the report, the ships have been refused fuel for making the return trip due to US sanctions.

Iran has not yet commented on the report to confirm or reject it.  

