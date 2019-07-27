Iranian vessels start refueling in Brazil

According to an informed source on Saturday, two Iranian vessels, Bavand and Termeh which have been stuck for around two months at Brazilian ports due to lack of fuel, which state-run oil firm Petrobras refuses to sell them due to US sanction, started refueling in Brazil.

They will leave Brazil’sPort of Paranaguá after refueling.

Brazil’s Supreme Court judge on Thursday ordered the country’s state oil giant Petrobras to refuel two Iranian ships stranded off the country's coast.

The order came after Iran's top envoy to Brazil said Tehran could suspend imports from the Latin American country if the issue was not resolved.

Tehran imports goods worth about $2 billion a year from Brazil.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Ambassador in Brasilia Seyed Ali Saghaeyan told Brazilian officials that Tehran could easily find new suppliers of corn, soybeans and meat if the South American country refused to permit the refueling of the vessels.

Iran is one of the largest grain importers from Brazil and the complication with the Iranian ships is already worrying Brazilian traders about the broader impact on trade with the Islamic Republic.

