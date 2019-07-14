Iran saves $150m by domestically building 4 South Pars platforms

Operator of Phase 14 of the gas field said four platforms of the field had saved the country 150 million dollars, adding that the remaining platforms of the phase would come online in fall, SHANA reported.

Following the installation of Platform 14B, Mohammad Mehdi Tavassolli Pour said that platforms A and C of the phase were launched last year and the third platform (14B) would become operational within the next 30 to 45 days.

He said satellite platform 14D was the last of the platforms to be installed in the offshore phase, adding that the structure’s construction had gained 92 percent progress and would be installed by fall.

“Drilling operations over 11 offshore wells in the phase have also been completed,” he added.

He said the four platforms of the phase had cost $550 million for the country, saving the country $150 million by outsourcing them to foreign manufacturers.

Platform B of the phase was fully installed at its designated offshore spot on Saturday, July 13, 2019, by domestic experts in Persian Gulf waters.

The 2,400 structure is designed to produce 14.1 million cubic meters per day of natural gas from the join gas field. Iran shares the massive gas field with Qatar.

The offshore section of Phase 14 comprises 4 platforms including two satellite platforms each with 500 mcf/d of gas production capacity.

MNA/SHANA