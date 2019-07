ASALUYEH, Jul. 14 (MNA) – The third offshore platform belonging to Phase 14 of the supergiant South Pars gas field has been successfully installed. Platform B of the phase was fully installed at its designated offshore spot on July 13, 2019, by domestic experts in Persian Gulf waters. The 2,400 structure is designed to produce 14.1 million cubic meters per day of natural gas from the join gas field. Iran shares the massive gas field with Qatar.