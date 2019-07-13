2,400-ton superstructure offshore platform installed in Phase 14-B of South Pars Gas Field

The third offshore platform of Phase 14-B of South Pars Gas Field, which was designed and manufactured at the initiation of domestic engineers and experts and launched to water on June 11, installed in Bandar Abbas on Saturday.

Upon the installation of this giant offshore platform, 500 million cubic feet of gas, equivalent to 14.2 million cubic meters/day, will be added to the gas production capacity of South Pars Joint Gas Field.

In this regard, two gas platforms, each with the daily production capacity of 500 million cubic meters (equivalent to 14.2 million cubic meters), became operational last year (ended March 20, 2019), so that the gas produced from these two platforms is transferred to the national gas grid in one of refineries in Kangan area.

The gas platform No. 14-B in South Pars Gas Field is as weigh as 2,400 tons which was launched to water from industrial yard of Iran Shipbuilding & Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO) in Bandar Abbas on June 11.

The most interesting point is this that all stage of supplying parts, constructing, loading, transferring, installing and commissioning of these giant platforms have been carried out by expert domestic engineers.

