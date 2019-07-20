1st refinery unit of SP Phase 14 to be launched by yearend

He made the remarks on Sat. after visiting under-construction refinery in a meeting with contractors of this project and added, “phase 14 of South Pars Gas Field is the last and prioritized plan remained in South Pars.”

Objective of producing one billion cubic meter of gas has been realized in two platforms of its first phase while the two remaining platforms will become operational before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2010), he added.

Producing and extracting gas from South Pars Gas Field is the main priority of the Oil Ministry, he said, adding, “by attaining the production capacity of 56 million cubic meters of sour gas in Phase 14 of the field, this obligatory program will be realized completely.”

Turning to the mechanical completion of Fuel Gas Production Unit (Unit 122) of Phase 14 of the refinery, he added, “this refinery unit will be the first one that will come on stream after receiving gas from nationwide grid.”

