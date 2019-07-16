  1. Economy
Exhibition of domestic productions to be "art of resistance" against sanctions

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said that holding the 1st Exhibition of Domestic Productions is an important step towards deepening domestication, self-sufficiency and the implementation of Leader’s orders, as well an example of the " art of resistance " against sanctions.

The Exhibition of Domestic Productions is a great opportunity to introduce the capabilities and needs in the country, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said Tuesday.

He said that Iranian Leader has always emphasized on the issue of production, construction and support of Iranian goods in recent years, adding that the Ministry of Industry has also considered his order as one of the main issues to develop and introduce countries capabilities.

Referring to exhibition as an opportunity to introduce the capabilities of knowledge based companies and startups, he mentioned that the exhibition will provide Iranian people an opportunity to develop their capabilities.

The 1st Exhibition of Domestic Productions will be held at Tehran International Permanent Fairground on 18-21 July 2019.

