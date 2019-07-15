Iran resolved to expand regional railway ties: RAI head

Rasouli, who was appointed as the first vice chairman of the Regional Assembly for Middle East (RAME) during its 23rd meeting held on July 6 in Aqaba, Jordan, informed that, currently, RAI’ main policies include reducing the tensions with members of International Union of Railways (UIC), increasing cooperation with regional countries, and developing Iran’s rail transit capacities.

“Iran will cooperate with Jordan on technical and engineering sector and improving railway infrastructure and will produce wagons and construct railroads for the country,” he said, “Jordanians are to visit Iranian rail companies in this regard.”

“In the Middle-East, we severely seek expansion of ties with regional countries,” he said referring to the held RAME in Aqaba, “We have singed bilateral protocols with each of Turkey and Turkmenistan and we have also signed a trilateral protocol with Syria and Iraq.”

“Iran enjoys high manufacturing capacities in railway sector and is ready to exports products to regional and neighboring countries to find new markets for its companies,” the RAI head added.

The 22nd RAME was held on November 26, 2018 in Isfahan, Iran in the presence of UIC Director General, RAME chairman and Vice-Chairmen, Acting Governor General of Isfahan, UIC coordinator for Middle East, Railways Presidents of the member states, some RAI managers, and representative of ECO.

Addressing the Isfahan assembly, the time Managing Director of RAI Saied Mohammadzadeh called for establishment of an integrated railway network in the region saying, “Iran expects this regional assembly meeting to focus on establishing an integrated network and a coordinated management in order to achieve higher efficiency.”

The official further praised UIC’s supports for Middle East railway activities stressing the needs for acceleration of cooperation and strong support for regional programs and projects.

According to Mohammadzadeh, due to its strategic location, Iran has a privileged position which makes it potent for becoming a transit hub in the region.

Having several free trade zones, especially in the Persian Gulf region, the existence of a wide network of roads in the country, low prices for fuel and energy carriers in Iran, and a suitable rail transport network in the country, are some of the country’s advantages.

Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE are members of UIC regional assembly for Middle East.

