Iran, Turkmenistan discuss expansion of ties

The Head of Parliamentary Friendship Group of Iran and Turkmenistan Kourosh Karampour met and held talks with Chairperson of Turkmen Parliament Gulshat Mamedova in Ashgabat on development of two countries relations.

Headed a parliamentary delegation, Karampour emphasized on the development of friendly relations between Iran’s parliament and Turkmen parliament.

Turkmenistan's foreign policy is an open door policy and, on this basis, Turkmenistan welcomes the development of relations with all countries, especially the neighboring countries, including Iran, Mamedova said.

Regarding the important role of the parliaments in facilitating the relations between countries, Turkmenistan welcomes and also supports the continuation of parliamentary consultations between Iran and Turkmenistan at various levels, she added.

Karampour, for his part, said that Iran-Turkmenistan relations is always as Iran’s priority and Iran is interested in developing and deepening friendly relations with Turkmenistan.

Iran and Turkmenistan are always standing together in difficult situations and supporting each other at the regional and international levels, he mentioned.

ZZ/IRN83399411