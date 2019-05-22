  1. Iran
RAILEXPO 2019 to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – The 7th edition of the International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries & Equipment (RAILEXPO 2019) will be held from 9 – 12 June, 2019 at Tehran International Exhibition.

The four-day exhibition will be held under the patronage of Iran's Ministry of Road and Urban Development and is fully supported by the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI).

The exhibition will be attended by high-ranking Iranian authorities including ministers of road and urban development, industry, mine and trade, the head of RAI and also top managers from Iranian Railways. As reported, officials and representatives from railway companies of Europe, Asia, Middle East and CIS regions may also take part in the event.

In the previous edition of the rail expo, over 90 foreign companies were present. 

Along with the foreign exhibitors, 200 Iranian companies showcased their latest products and services in that four-day exhibition.

Germany, Britain, Switzerland, France, Italy, Turkey, China, Finland, Bangladesh, Belgium, Czech Republic, Russia, Ukraine, Australia, Poland, Bulgaria, and Sweden were among the countries whose representatives took part in Iran’s international railway exhibition in 2018.

The exhibition covers various areas in railway industry including passenger and freight trains and wagons, generator wagons, electric locomotives and diesel engines, rail transport companies, after-sales service providers, repair and insurance services and etc.

