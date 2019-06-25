Iran ready to transport Pak pilgrims to Iranian holy cities: RAI head

Making the remarks in a council in South Eastern Sistan and Balouchestan province, Saeed Rasouli said that “required measures will be taken in cooperation with Pakistan to take advantage of RAI capacities in transporting foreign passengers.”

As he also informed, on the way to develop Iran-Pakistan economic relations, the 96-kilometer Mirjaveh-Zahedan is to be renovated.

Iran and Pakistan have reportedly planned to open a free trade zone at Mirjaveh crossing point in a few days to boost economic relations between the two sides, as well.

HJ/RAI