Iran has construction of 4 modern railway stations on agenda

Making the remarks addressing the 7th UIC Nextstation International Conference in Tehran, the officials who is also deputy road minister of Iran, added that RAI has put economic projects related to these stations on tender to attract the required investment for their construction.

RAI is looking to increase the production of rail equipment and expand the export to more foreign countries, as well.

From 11 – 13 November 2019, Iranian Railways, RAI, together with the International union of railways, UIC, are hosting in Tehran the 7th edition of the UIC next station Conference, the global reference for leaders and decision-makers to share the latest experiences and best practices regarding the design, financing and operation of railway stations.

This year, after six successful editions, the 7th UIC Nextstation Conference is taking the key issues under the main theme "Railway Stations Boosting the City".

Some 400 participants from 20 countries around the world are taking part in the event.

The event will provide a unique opportunity for high-level speakers, including decision-makers, representatives of leading industries as well as for stakeholders involved in the city issue and panelists from different fields or backgrounds, to address all strategic issues related to the creation, development and operation of railway stations.

The Conference includes days of sessions and will be followed by a technical visit to Esfahan organized by RAI on 13 November 2019, with a special charter flight from Tehran to Esfahan just after the end of the congress, for the participants.

The parallel sessions of the conference are held on 11 and 12 November at the EVIN Hotel.

MNA/ 4768832