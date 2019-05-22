Iran, Russia explore expansion of railway coop.

In the meeting, the railway officials also discussed the establishment of a joint railway company.

Underlining the significance of improving domestic railway infrastructure for Iran, Rasouli named increasing railway cargo and passenger capacity as the major targets of his country.

“We have implementation of various railway projects on agenda, among which stands electrification project of Garmsar- Incheboroun railroad using Russian finance,” RAI head said.

He also referred to Iran's recent membership to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), adding that as a CIS member, Iran is now more motivated to develop its railway cooperation to expand North-South corridor.

“Forming a joint railway company with Russia can improve the railway transit in both countries,” he said.

The Iranian official also underscored the significance of Rasht-Astara railway, as a part of North-South corridor, for Iran, informing that its completion is underway.

The Russian railway official for his turn, expressed content about the development of mutual cooperation capacities adding that “Iran and Russia can develop their railway ties up to 5 billion euros.”

He also announced Russia’s readiness for supplying the required finance and machineries for Garmsar-Incheboroun railway as well as helping Iran with completion of Rasht-Astara railway.

Misharin welcomed the idea of establishing a join company between Iran and Russia, as well.

