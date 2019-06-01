Over $148mn allocated to renovate rail fleet: RAI head

According to Saeed Rasouli renovation of 1,000 passenger and freight wagons besides locomotives is on agenda by year-end.

Iranian officials have announced that US sanctions will have no effect on Iranian wagon manufacturing industry.

As they believe, unlike car manufacturing industry, wagon manufacturing industry works with low-volume production, so that US sanctions cannot much affect this industry.

Rail industry experts are also of the opinion that the country enjoys high capability in the field of manufacturing freight, passenger, self-sustained and subway wagons.

As Chairman of the Board of Directors of Novin Sanat Raja Company Farhad Farahmand Mohammadi said in August 2018, major parts and accessories of wagon is provided from European Union (EU).

“Given the EU support from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), supplying these parts has not faced any problem up to the present time,” he said at the time.

Once parts and equipment of wagon manufacturing industry are sanctioned, supplying needed parts is possible from other countries by some more cost, he observed.

In contrast, electronic parts and components of ordinary wagons can be repaired, he said, adding, “even if main parts and equipment of wagon cannot be provided from Europe, Chinese parts can be used instead.”

HJ/RAI