  1. Sports
6 July 2019 - 10:09

Iran wins title of 2019 Cadet Asian GR Wrestling C’ship

Iran wins title of 2019 Cadet Asian GR Wrestling C’ship

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Snatching a total of seven medals, including four gold, the Iranian team was crowned at the 2019 edition of Cadet Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship on Friday in Kazakhstan.

Iranian wrestlers earned four gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Amirreza Dehbozorgi (48kg), Saeid Esmaeili (51kg) and Saeid Karimizadeh (92kg), and Hojjat Rezaei (65kg) were the gold-winners of Iran in the event.

Danial Sohrabi (60kg) and Reza Saki (70kg) gained silver medals of their categories while Iran’s sole bronze medal was gained by Shahrokh Mikaeilizadeh (110kg).

Iran claimed the event’s title with 181 points while Kazakhstan and India ranked next.

Cadet Asian Wrestling Championships kicked off in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on July four. The competition will continue today with freestyle event where Iranian wrestlers will also compete for the podium. The event will wrap up on Sunday.

MAH/4658512

News Code 147242

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News