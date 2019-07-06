Iran wins title of 2019 Cadet Asian GR Wrestling C’ship

Iranian wrestlers earned four gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Amirreza Dehbozorgi (48kg), Saeid Esmaeili (51kg) and Saeid Karimizadeh (92kg), and Hojjat Rezaei (65kg) were the gold-winners of Iran in the event.

Danial Sohrabi (60kg) and Reza Saki (70kg) gained silver medals of their categories while Iran’s sole bronze medal was gained by Shahrokh Mikaeilizadeh (110kg).

Iran claimed the event’s title with 181 points while Kazakhstan and India ranked next.

Cadet Asian Wrestling Championships kicked off in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on July four. The competition will continue today with freestyle event where Iranian wrestlers will also compete for the podium. The event will wrap up on Sunday.

