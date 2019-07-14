Iran's junior freestyle wrestling team crowned at Asian c'ships in Thailand

On Sunday, at the end of the Juniors Asian freestyle Wrestling Championships which kicked yesterday July 13 in Chon Buri, Thailand, the Iranian Free-Style team was crowned after winning 8 medals, including six gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Mahdi Shirazi (61kg), Mohammad Sadegh Firoozpour (70kg), Abdollah Sheikh Azamy (79kg), Alireza Abdollahi (92kg), Alireza Rekabi (97kg) and Amir Hossein Zare (125kg) were the gold winners of Iran.

Also, Alireza Ashkivar in 65kg division grabbed Iran's only silver, while Amir Hossein Kavousi at the 74kg category brought home a bronze medal.

Iran powerfully won the Asian title with 201 points, followed by Japan and India teams in the second and third places with 149 and 129 points, respectively.

This new achievement for young generation of Iranian wrestlers comes only few days after the winning of the Asian title in the same Thai city by the Iranian Junior Greco-Roman wrestling team on July 10.

