Alireza Dabir elected as pres. of Iran wrestling federation

2000 Olympics gold winner secured 31 votes (out of 46) in the second round of the election in Tehran to win the chair.

“I’m neither happy nor sad,” he said after being elected, promising to follow teamwork during the 4-year term and also to cooperate with all, including those who had not voted for him.

Dabir’s best result in wrestling was in 2000 Sydney Olympics where he grabbed the gold medal of 58kg freestyle category. He earned a gold medal at 1998 World Championships in Tehran. Dabir also added three silver medals of World Championships and one silver of Asian Games to his collection in next four years before announcing retirement.

Born in Tehran in 1977, he continued education after retirement and managed to get a PhD in human resource management from Tehran-based Shahid Beheshti University. He is now also a faculty member of Allameh Tabataba'i University as well.

He had also served as a member of Tehran’s City Council for two terms from 2007 to 2017.

