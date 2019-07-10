Trump accuses Iran of secretly enriching uranium for a long time

As the IAEA held an emergency meeting at Washington’s request to discuss new developments with regard to Iran's nuclear program, the US president Donald Trump accused Iran of secretly enriching uranium for a long time but offered no evidence, according to Reuters.

“Iran has long been secretly ‘enriching,’ in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration,” Trump said on Twitter.

The UN inspectors have uncovered no covert enrichment by Iran since long before its 2015 nuclear agreement deal with world powers, Reuters said.

At the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Wednesday, Iran’s representative Kazem Gharibabadi said that Iran had “nothing to hide,” and that Iran’s recent actions in increasing the level of uranium enrichment was permitted under the deal.

The Iran envoy said that the US foreign policy and behavior is full of double standards and paradoxes, which has discredited it on the international stage.

Separately, in a meeting with the visiting French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne in Tehran on Wednesday, the Iranian president expressed hope that the parties to the JCPOA would abide by their commitments, stressing that the door for diplomacy and negotiations is still fully open.

KI/PR