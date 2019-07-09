Russia says Iran's 4.5% uranium enrichment has nothing to do with nuke arms

"#IAEA reported that new level of enrichment in #Iran increased to 4,5 per cent. This is low enriched uranium that has nothing to do with nuclear weapons. Any member of IAEA may stockpile it without limits. Being under strict intl. control it constitutes no proliferation risk," Russia's Permanent Representative to Int'l Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Tuesday in reaction to Iran's announcement on Monday that the level of uranium enrichment had passed 4.5%, which was later confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in a meeting with European diplomats on Tuesday described the US actions as the major obstacle on the way of preserving Iran nuclear deal.

Furthermore, according to Interfax, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said today that the increase in uranium enrichment by Iran does not violate the IAEA safeguards.

KI