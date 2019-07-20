Iran to be 1st country in Islamic world, ME in quantum technology field

In his reaction to some news on the closure of Fordo nuclear facilities, he stated, “these facilities have not been shut down and National Vacuum Center is active in this facility, carrying out research and development (R&D) on vacuum valves.”

He reiterated, “vacuum valves are used in complex and sophisticated nuclear industries in a way that David Albright, prominent American nuclear analyst, in his recent report has acknowledged to the progress of this technology.”

Turning to the status of the Islamic Republic of Iran among countries owning quantum technology, he added, “another important event is taking place at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). Entry to the world’s latest quantum technology will create great developments in promoting communications and manufacturing hi-fast processors in coming decades.”

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrooz Kamalvandi went on to say that National Quantum Center will test interconnection of quantum particles at the distance of more than one meter soon, so that Islamic Republic of Iran will be the first country in the Islamic world and Middle East which has attained this advanced technology and technical knowhow.”

